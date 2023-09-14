iOS 17 unveils Grid Forecast: Apple's latest tool to promote environmentally conscious energy consumption

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Grid Forecast in iOS 17

With the release of iOS 17, Apple is introducing a novel feature named "Grid Forecast" within its Home app. This feature will provide users with information about the cleanliness of their local electrical grid. It aims to show users when their electrical grid relies on cleaner or less clean energy sources.

Apple elucidated that sometimes renewable energy sources like wind and solar generate more energy than the grid can absorb, resulting in some energy going to waste. Conversely, there are periods when electricity is produced with lower emissions. By utilizing electricity during these cleaner periods, consumers can potentially reduce the environmental impact of their energy consumption.

Grid Forecast will be accessible through the Home app on various Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, upon the release of this fall's updates. iOS 17, which is set for a public launch on September 18, will incorporate this feature.

Additionally, Grid Forecast will be available as an iOS widget and a watch face complication, primarily in the United States. Apple explained that this feature amalgamates grid data, emissions data, and weather information to provide an easily understandable indicator. This indicator can assist users in deciding the best times to run energy-intensive appliances, charge electric vehicles, or use energy-dependent devices during the day.

Apple's commitment to environmental sustainability extends beyond this feature. Recently, the company unveiled its inaugural carbon-neutral products within the new Apple Watch lineup. This initiative aligns with Apple's ambitious climate goal for 2030. Moreover, Apple has decided to discontinue the use of leather in all its product lines. In place of leather, it will employ a new textile called FineWoven, a durable twill fabric crafted from 68% post-consumer recycled content.

Beyond these immediate measures, Apple has set its sights on achieving a 90% reduction in emissions by 2050. This endeavour underscores the necessity for collective action involving governments, businesses, and individuals to expedite global progress in the fight against climate change.

