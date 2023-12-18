Follow us on Image Source : FILE Groundbreaking Development - AI now capable of self-generation, creating tools without human assistance

The year 2023 has witnessed significant strides in artificial intelligence, marked by notable developments such as the introduction of Google's AI chatbot Gemini, Microsoft's Bard and Bing, and the enhanced capabilities of ChatGPT with the GPT-4 release.

AI Autonomy Breakthrough

Reports reveal a groundbreaking development as artificial intelligence has reached a stage where it can independently create new, smaller AI tools without human intervention. This milestone, reminiscent of science fiction, reflects a transformative shift in AI capabilities.

Collaboration and Innovation

A collaborative effort between scientists from MIT, the University of California, and AI tech company Aizip led to the breakthrough. Aizip CEO Yan Sun disclosed that they are leveraging mega AI models, akin to those powering ChatGPT, to autonomously generate smaller AI versions. The process is likened to a larger AI model assisting in the improvement of its smaller counterpart.

Path to Self-Evolving AI

Yan Sun emphasized that the initiative represents the initial step towards the broader goal of self-evolving AI. The current approach involves using larger models to construct smaller ones, showcasing the capacity of AI models to independently build and evolve.

Automated Pipeline Success

Yubei Chen, a researcher on the team, highlighted a pivotal achievement—the development of a fully automated pipeline for designing AI models without human intervention. This marks a significant leap in AI technology, allowing for the creation of AI tools through an autonomous process.

Cost-Efficiency and Portability

While giant language models like ChatGPT come with a hefty price tag of USD 700,000 per day, the emergence of smaller AI models, termed TinyMLs, offers a more cost-effective and portable alternative. These TinyMLs can be employed for specific tasks, ranging from facial recognition to applications in hearing aids and smart home devices.

Practical Applications

Yan Sun shared insights into the mission of Aizip, expressing a vision to bring intelligence to everyday life for enhanced safety and efficiency. TinyMLs are poised to play a pivotal role in various domains, contributing to advancements in technology for the benefit of users globally.

