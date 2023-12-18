Apple agrees to pay $25 million for settling Family Sharing lawsuit | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple agrees to pay USD 25 million for settling Family Sharing lawsuit

Apple has reportedly agreed to pay USD 25 million to settle a lawsuit which was filed over its family-sharing feature. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 and alleged the tech giant misrepresented the ability to use its Family Sharing feature to share subscriptions to apps.

As per the lawsuit: “A settlement has been reached with Apple in a class-action lawsuit, alleging that Apple misrepresented the ability to use its Family Sharing feature to share subscriptions to apps.”.

Although Apple has denied the blame for misleading misrepresentations it has also denied all the allegations of wrongdoing on the company.

As per the court documents which reads, “The vast majority of subscription-based Apps, which is a growing percentage of Apple Apps, cannot be shared with designated family members.”

The document further stated, “They are available only to the individual user who downloads the App and sets up a subscription. All or virtually all of these Apps, however, included the statement that they support Family

Sharing on their landing pages through January 30, 2019.”

The alleged lawsuit that the tech giant was aware of, concerning the subscription-based apps did not support Family Sharing but still placed an ad for Family Sharing on them.

The doc further stated, “The millions of consumers have downloaded subscription-based Apps believing that they are available for Family Sharing, only to learn after payment has been made that they are not so available.”

