Exclusive Deal: Apple Watch Series 8 now at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart, slashed by Rs 22,000

Apple Watch Series 8 is currently presenting an outstanding offer on Flipkart. As excitement mounts for the imminent unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the much-anticipated Apple iPhone 15, the Series 8 variant is now available with an astonishing Rs 22,000 discount, reducing its price.

Apple Watch Series 8, now priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart

Apple Watch Series 8, launched alongside the Apple iPhone 14 series last year, is presently offering a remarkable deal on Flipkart. As anticipation builds for the forthcoming launch of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the highly awaited Apple iPhone 15, the Series 8 model can now be purchased at an astounding Rs 22,000 discount, bringing its price down to Rs 19,999.

Initially introduced with a starting price of Rs 45,900, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 41,999 after a markdown of Rs 3,901. Flipkart is further sweetening the deal with a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 2000 for PNB credit card holders. Additionally, the platform offers an exchange offer of up to Rs 20,000 for old smartphones, making it possible to secure the Apple Watch Series 8 for an impressive Rs 19,999 after the substantial discount.

The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts the iconic design synonymous with Apple's smartwatches, featuring an always-on retina display and a durable front crystal resistant to cracks. Noteworthy for its 18-hour battery life, this model builds upon its exceptional health and safety features, such as the ECG app and fall detection. New features include temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

With the imminent launch of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the much-anticipated Apple iPhone 15, the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 presents an enticing opportunity for tech enthusiasts to acquire a premium smartwatch with cutting-edge capabilities at a fraction of its original price.

