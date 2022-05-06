Apple and Android users must save their bank accounts from hackers

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Apple and Android users to be cautious

Apple and Android users have been issued a warning related to the applications which are a threat to the bank accounts of users in the United Kingdom

These apps have been designed to extract money from a user’s bank account and experts have also shared the warning on the phone apps which are used by cyber-criminals who are targeting the finances of the users.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned the user of Android and iOS devices that fraudulent apps contain malicious software which may hamper the personal data along with the finances, by the poorly-developed apps, could easily be hampered by the hackers, as per their ease.

As per the reports, the government in the UK has called for new security requirements on mobile handsets.

The government has proposed App stores on handsets, TVs, games consoles and other devices to commit to a new practice of setting out baseline security requirements on their respected devices.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has further requested views from the tech sector on the plans. The new implementation will enable the user to have more transparency from the app's side, and more right to know why they would want access to personal details like contact or location.

DCMS further stated that despite the UK app market being worth £18.6 billion, there are a few rules which have been governing the security of the applications and the stores which host them. This is a must to mention that although the major app stores do have their own terms of service and content rules.

Julia Lopez, Cyber Security Minister said, “Apps on our smartphones and tablets have improved our lives immensely – making it easier to bank and shop online and stay connected with friends. But no app should put our money and data at risk. That’s why the Government is taking action to ensure app stores and developers raise their security standards and better protect UK consumers in the digital age.”