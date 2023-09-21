AI-enhanced scams and phishing dominate digital threats, accounting for over 75%: Norton Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AI-enhanced scams and phishing dominate digital threats

The rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has driven an alarming surge in digital threats, with scams, phishing, and other forms of online manipulation comprising more than 75% of all cyber threats in the first half of 2023, according to a report by Norton, a leading consumer cyber safety brand.

The report highlights that cybercriminals have harnessed AI's capabilities to create highly sophisticated scams that appear increasingly credible, making them difficult to detect. As a result, consumers are faced with a growing array of online threats.

Some of the most prevalent scams identified in the report include e-shop scams, sextortion scams, and tech support scams.

E-shop Scams

In these scams, fraudsters establish fake online stores offering products at unbeatable prices. Once a purchase is made, the product is never delivered, and the fraudulent website vanishes.

Sextortion Scams

Cybercriminals employ fear and shame in sextortion scams, threatening victims with the release of private or compromising information unless a ransom is paid. These scams usually start with phishing emails.

Tech Support Scams

Fraudsters impersonate tech support agents from reputable companies, deceiving victims into granting remote access to their computers. This often leads to data theft or ransom demands.

The report underscores the critical need for consumers to be vigilant and informed about these evolving threats.

During the first half of 2023 (from January 1 to June 30), Norton's cybersecurity measures blocked more than 1.5 billion threats, including 117.8 million phishing attempts, 88.9 million desktop threats, 680,000 mobile threats, and over 2.6 billion instances of tracking and fingerprinting attempts. The integration of AI by cybercriminals has amplified the sophistication and realism of online scams, making it essential for users to stay informed and exercise caution when interacting in the digital realm.

