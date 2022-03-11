5 waterproof cameras to capture your Holi party

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Best 5 waterproof cameras for Holi Party

Holi is all about dancing, playing with colours, and capturing your favourite moments. But it's a festival when we do not bargain with anything- food, joy, colours and fun. So having a camera that is rugged and waterproof is the need of an hour, but where and which camera will fit well is a concern. So, here we bring in to you the 5 best cameras for your Holi party with great camera muscles and battery life.

GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof Action Camera

GoPro HERO10 comes with a strong processor which makes it faster, smoother, and better, claims the company. Powered by the new GP2 engine which enables the device to perform swifter snapping, it comes with responsive touch controls. It doubles the frame rate for amazingly smooth footage and shoots well with fine detail, real textures, and stunning contrast, even in low light conditions. The Hero10 camera has a new water-shedding hydrophobic lens cover that repels water, enabling the camera to eliminate lens flare and other artefacts. Priced for Rs. 50,615, users can get the device on the Amazon India store.

Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition

Integrated with a dual 360 Mod, the Insta360 ONE R shoots videos and images with its super 5.7K resolution, claiming great quality and colours. With H.265 encoding, sophisticated image processing and an AI-powered algorithm it preserves every detail and makes your footage pop. Get this stunner for INR 40,499.

Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera

ONE X2's PureShot enhances the dynamic range of your low-light photos while reducing noise and preserving detail. Featuring a rugged body, the camera is waterproof to 10 meters (33ft). When the user is done with shooting, they can turn on AquaVision in the app to auto-balance the colours for their underwater shots. It has stabilization and horizon levelling algorithms to keep your shots steady—no gimbal needed. Get it for INR 41,341.

Olympus Tough TG-5

The cameras have been protected and crafted from scratch free, soft, durable, and padded neoprene material to provide maximum protection, hence, ideal for Holi madness. The camera comes with a durable carabiner which enables the user to clip the camera with their backpack, belt, or waistband for quick and convenient access. The device just suits Holi and post Holi travel plans. Available in bold vibrant colours a camera is a must-have gadget that is priced at Rs. 27,999 and could be bought through Amazon and Flipkart, along with another e-commerce portal.

Nikon Coolpix W300

Nikon is a known name when we talk of cameras, and the Coolpix W300 is just the right fit for anyone’s Holi shopping list, the reason being, the waterproof capabilities. The camera is capable to take down to 30 m depth, meaning, it’s a heads-up for underwater pictures of this Holi. The device houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor and is capable to shook 4K videos, comes with a GPS tracking system, Wi-Fi support, and an underwater depth gauge to book the devices. Priced at Rs. 77,666, the camera could be bought from Amazon and Flipkart along with other modes.