YouTube to introduce 'Shorts' feature to take on TikTok: Know what it is

Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube also introduced Stories to copy Instagram

YouTube is all set to introduce a new feature that will rival the likes of the now-popular short videos platform TikTok. The Google-owned video-streaming platform is likely to launch the 'Shorts' feature, which will a copy of TikTok. Read on to know more about the possible feature YouTube might get.

YouTube 'Shorts' to make its entry

According to a report by The Information, YouTube will allow users to share short videos (within YouTube), much like its done on TikTok. The feature will likely be called Shorts, a name that will hint at the feature quite well. Users will be able to make use of YouTube's large collection of licensed music that is housed by YouTube Music.

For those who don't know, TikTok lets users choose from a wide range of music, sounds, and more to create short videos. It is suggested that YouTube's music collection can get the video platform an edge over TikTok.

The move is mostly due to the high popularity and YouTube's urge to back in popularity game, get more viewers/content creators, and retain the existing ones. As a reminder, YouTube had previously copied one of the Facebook-owned Instagram features in the past too. The video-streaming platform introduced YouTube Stories, allowing users to post disappearing posts that will vanish after 24 hours, much like Instagram Stories, Snapchat Stories, and even Facebook Stories.

However, there is currently no word on when exactly YouTube plans to introduce its 'Shorts' feature. We will update you once it is made official. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.

