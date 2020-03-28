Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite introduced globally: Features, price and more

Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi has launched its new Mi 10 series globally via an online event. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series consists of three smartphones -- the Xiaomi Mi 10, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. All three smartphones come with 5G connectivity. To recall, the Chinese company unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro in China last month. Read on to know all about these new Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Features, Specifications, Price

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is Xiaomi's high-end smartphone that comes with a couple of attraction such as the display, the cameras, and more. The AMOLED HDR 10+ punch-hole display is rated at 6.67-inch and supports a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the Mi 10 has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 108MP main camera (Samsung sensor, OIS, 8P lens), a 13MP Ultra Wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera stands at 20MP. The smartphone supports camera features such as up to 50x digital zoom, 8K videos, LED flash, slow-motion videos, AI features, beauty mode, Panorama mode, HDR, and Pro mode.

The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes in two RAM/storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The smartphone is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W wireless reverse charging support. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, the Mi 10 features an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, USB Type-C port, and comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The Xiaomi Mi 10 starts at Euros 799 (around Rs. 66,800) and will be for grabs in Italy, Germany and France, starting April 7. As the Mi 10 launch in India has been postponed due to the current Coronavirus lockdown, there is no word on its availability in the country yet.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Features, Specifications, Price

As for the Mi 10 Pro, the smartphone shares most of its specifications with the Mi 10, except for a couple of things. The Mi 10 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage option, with a smaller battery capacity of 4,500mAh with support for 50W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W wireless reverse fast charging. The camera configuration is also slightly different; it gets a 108MP main camera, a 20MP Ultra Wide lens, a 12MP Portrait lens, and an 8MP hybrid zoom lens. The rest of the specs remain the same.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro comes in Solstice Grey Blue and Alpine White colour variants and has a price tag of Euros 999 (around Rs. 83,600).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Features, Specifications, Price

Xiaomi has also introduced a laddered-down variant of the Mi 10 -- the Mi 10 Lite 5G. The smartphone is an affordable 5G smartphone by the company. The smartphone sports a slightly smaller 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It also comes in two RAM and storage options: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

Camera-wise, there is also a quad-camera setup at the back (48MP primary camera, Ultra Wide sensor, macro lens, and depth sensor) The one at the front is rated at 16MP. The smartphone is backed by a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Furthermore, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes in White, Gray, and Green colours. The Mi 10 Lite is priced at Euros 349 (around Rs. 29,200) for 6GB/64GB variant and Euros 399 (around Rs. 33,400) for 6GB/128GB model.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will be available to buy in Europe, starting May this year. However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.

