WinZO partners with Rein games and Deftouch to offer gaming content for India

WinZO social gaming platform has partnered with Titan Capital-backed Rein Games and Kalaari-backed Deftouch to bring the multiplayer real-time pool and cricket games to the registered users of India in 12 regional languages. WinZO has been partnering up with a lot of game developers in order to expand its exposure lately.

Recently, the company partnered with more than 50 indie-developers and global gaming studios such as Garena (for FreeFire) and Nazara Technologies to host their games on its platform and solve for the monetization for the vernacular audience. With the help of such a strategy, the company has been able to capture the Tier 2 to 5 market of India.

Rein Games, the Noida based startup was established back in 2018. WinZO has partnered with Rein games for the game of Pool, inspired by their product, R8 Ball Pool Pro. It is a full-featured real-time multiplayer pool game. The complex dynamics and physics used to develop WinZO Pool makes the game extremely realistic and engaging for the players. Just like other WinZO games, this one also comes with features that allow users to invite and play the game with their friends in private mode.

WinZO has also partnered up with Deftouch Interactive Art, which is the creator of Cricket Dangal. With the help of the partnership, WinZO will be able to monetize their biggest IP, All-Star Cricket.

Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-Founder of WinZO, said, “Gaming > Music + Movies, globally. We are thrilled to partner with the best teams to disrupt game monetization and to bring realtime social gaming experience to Bharat - truly the new age way of hanging out together. With WinZO’s Game Developer Console(console.winzogames.com) it’s easier to partner with transparency and co-build the gaming ecosystem with game developers of the country. GDC gives the direct access of WinZO’s 100% paying players to these developers/studios to monetize their games to their full potential on our platform. The entire gaming ecosystem is coming together to solve for the entertainment of Bharat in a sustainable fashion.”

Vaibhav Gupta, Founder Rein Games said, “Our decision to collaborate with WinZO was a very intuitive one as we see a huge potential in this partnership. Not only shall the users of WinZO be able to enjoy the most authentic Pool experience out there, but we will also be able to cater to a larger audience, esp. non-metro, which is WinZO’ s stronghold in a sense and provide them with great user experience. What is also incredible about this partnership is the value alignment between the two organizations about customer focus and we are extremely sure that this partnership will create great value for both the organizations”

