Vodafone unveils new Rs. 997 prepaid plan: Here’s what the new plan offers

Vodafone has introduced a new long-term Rs. 997 plan to its existing list of prepaid plans in India. Here’s a look at all the benefits Vodafone users will get.

New Vodafone Rs. 997 prepaid plan

As part of the new Vodafone Rs. 997 prepaid plan, Vodafone users will get 1.5GB of internet data per day, totalling up to 270 GB of 4G data during its validity period.

The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 180 days. The new Vodafone plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS limit per day.

However, the new prepaid plan hasn’t been listed on the Vodafone India website yet.

Existing Vodafone prepaid plans

As a reminder, Vodafone has various other long-term prepaid plans. The plans include the Rs. 1,499 plan and the Rs. 2,399 plan. Both prepaid plans come with a validity of 2365 days, offer unlimited voice calls, and free Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription. While the Rs. 1,499 plan offers 1.5GB data per day, the Rs. 2,399 plan gives 24GB of total data.

Other prepaid plans range from Rs. 699, Rs. 599, Rs. 555, Rs. 499, Rs. 399, Rs. 379, Rs. 299, Rs. 269, Rs. 249, Rs. 219, Rs. 199. Rs. 149, Rs. 129, and even the lowest Rs. 19 plan.

You can visit the Vodafone India website for further details.

