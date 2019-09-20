Vivo V15 Pro launches in India today: What to expect and where to watch live

Image Source : VIVO Vivo V17 Pro launches today at 12 PM

Vivo is set to launch its new Vivo v17 pro in India. Th The phone will come with a dual selfie and a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone will be part of the Vivo V series which already has phones like the Vivo 15 and V 5 Pro. The V17 Pro will be the first phone to come with a dual pop up camera phone on the front. The launch event will begin at 12 PM, today. Vivo 7 Pro will be available both online and offline market space.

Vivo V17 Pro launch details

The Vivo 17 pro launch event begins at 12 PM, today. The event will be live-streamed on Vivo's official website along with YouTube and other social media platform including Facebook and Twitter. The phone will go on sale Vivo e-shop and Flipkart soon after the launch. Vivo V1Pro will also be available offline on the Vivo stores.

Vivo V17 Pro Specifications

Talking about the specifications of the phone, the V17 Pro comes with a total of six cameras on the device. The front camera will sport a dual pop camera with a primary 32-megapixel lens assisted by 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the back, the device will have a quad-camera that has a 48-megapixel primary camera along with 8 MP super wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel sensor with a 2X telephoto lens and another 2 MP depth image sensor.

The phone is expected to come with 6.59 inch full HD Super AMOLED display with an inscreen fingerprint scanner. On the inside, it will have a Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone comes with a USB- C port and a 4100 mAH battery. The phone is expected to priced under the sub Rs30,000 range keeping in mind the pricing of the previous V15 and V15 pro prices.