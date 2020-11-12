Twitter launches new Diwali emoji, virtual ladoo: All you need to know

Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter celebrates Diwali with a new emoji.

The festive season is here and all of us are looking forward to sending our warm wishes to our loved ones. In order to make this exciting for the users, Twitter has announced two new exciting features on its social media platform. While the company recently released the new hashtags for Diwali, the company has now also brought a new virtual ladoo that you can share with your loved ones.

Twitter released a new lit-up diya emoji with certain hashtags. Something that is special with the new emoji is that it sparkes when the users views it in the dark mode on the web portal or the mobile app. The emoji can be activated with the hashtags #LightUpALife, #EkZindagiKaroRoshan, #HappyDiwali, #HappyDeepavali, #Diwali, #Deepavali, #दिवाली, #दीपावली, #शुभदीपावली, #શુભદિવાળી, #शुभदीपावळी, #শুভদীপাবলি, #ਦਿਵਾਲੀਮੁਬਾਰਕ, #ଶୁଭ ଦୀପାବଳି, #దీపావళిశుభాకాంక్షలు, #தீபாவளிநல்வாழ்த்துக்கள், #ದೀಪಾವಳಿಹಬ್ಬದಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು and #ദീപാവലിആശംസകള്‍.

Commenting on the release, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said, “Lately, many people are coming forward on Twitter to help others and drive more authentic, meaningful and positive conversations. The uncertainties of the year have certainly moved the focus from ‘me’ to ‘we’, thus stimulating sentiments of gratitude and thankfulness towards one’s offline and online communities. This Diwali, as people come together in celebration, be it physically or virtually, with the new emoji we want to encourage them to continue to #LightUpALife with positive conversations and acts of kindness.”

Add sweetness to your Diwali conversations and festive wishes with Twitter’s virtual ladoo, #EkZindagiKaroRoshan! — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 12, 2020

Further, the company has now also announced the launch of the Twitter virtual ladoo. With this, the company claims that the users can have the feeling of sharing sweets with friends and family while sitting at home during this pandemic. This virtual ladoo is a Conversation Card that lets you Tweet out a wish, along with a ladoo by tapping on the ‘Tweet #ALadoo’ prompt.

