Samsung Watch Active 2 will soon support ECG, BP monitoring

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Watch Active 2 in different strap options

South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has granted approval to Samsung to use the Electrocardiogram (ECG) feature for measuring heart rhythms on the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The feature is already available on Apple Watch globally.

The Samsung Health Monitor app also received clearance for blood pressure measurement and users will be able to conveniently measure both ECG and BP, giving them a better picture of their overall health.

"When you pair the advanced hardware of Galaxy watches with innovative software solutions, you can create unmatched experiences – such as in this case, convenient and accessible health check-ins for millions of users across the world," TaeJong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

The ECG feature uses advanced sensor technology on the Galaxy Watch Active2 and will enable users to measure and analyze their heart rhythm for irregularities indicating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

To measure the ECG, a user just need to open the app and place his smartwatch arm on a flat surface, and then place his fingertip of the other hand on the top button of the smartwatch for about 30 seconds. The Samsung Health Monitor app will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 within the third quarter and will progressively expand to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices.

"This marks just one way in which Samsung is pioneering to give everyone a simple, convenient and informed picture of their overall health and wellness," said Jay Yang.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage