Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite announced in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Blue colour

As rumoured previously, Samsung has introduced another tablet in India -- the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Introduced back in April, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a toned-downed variant of the Galaxy Tab S6, which was launched last year. Read on to know more about the new Samsung tablet in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Features, Specifications

The major highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the S Pen support. It comes with a 10.4-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the GalaxyTab S6 display. The Tab S6 Lite comes with a screen resolution rated at 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. Additionally, the Tab S6 comes with a Super AMOLED display panel, which is not present on the Tab S6 Lite. The tablet is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is home to a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The new tablet is backed by a 7,040mAh battery, same as the Tab S6 and runs Samsung OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Additionally. the Tab S6 Lite comes with various connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It comes in two variants: LTE and Wi-Fi and has three colour options, namely, Blue, Pink, and Gray.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant and Rs. 31,999 for the LTE variant. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now up for pre-orders and will be available to buy, starting June 17 via online stores, offline stores, and Samsung Opera House.

Interested buyers can also avail offers such as the Galaxy Buds+ (worth Rs. 11,990) for Rs. 2,990 and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover worth Rs 4,999 at Rs 2,500.

