Samsung Galaxy smartphones may use BOE's OLED screens in the future

South Korean tech giant Samsung is in talks with Chinese electronics company BOE to make some of the OLED screens for future Galaxy smartphones. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Samsung is looking for a flexible 6.67-inch OLED display for at least one member of the next year's Galaxy S21 or S30 series. Moreover, the Galaxy A91 is also going to feature a BOE-made 6.6-inch display with FHD+ resolution.

Currently, BOE is the biggest smartphone LCD supplier in the world but it only comes third for OLED panels after Samsung and LG. With the new strategy, the company may be able to bring the costs of its smartphones down with BOE OLED displays.

Recently, the company said mobile demand is expected to drop sharply in most regions due to an economic downturn caused by COVID-19 in the second quarter. The overall market demand fell significantly quarter-on-quarter and the company's smartphone shipments also declined in the first quarter.

The company expects a decline in product sales and its overall business performance as the market shrinks and the effects of store closures continue to have direct impacts.

