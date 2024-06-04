Kerala Election Results 2024: Congress-led UDF surges ahead, BJP looks to open its account

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala state BJP President and party candidate from Wayanad constituency K Surendran

Kerala Election Results 2024: The Congress-led UDF, as per latest figures, is surging ahead in the Kerala Lok Sabha elections.

BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar increased his lead over Congress' Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 22,000 votes, according to Election Commission figures on Tuesday. During the initial hours of counting, the fight between Chandrasekhar and Tharoor was neck-and-neck with each taking a lead of a few thousand votes. However, by noon, the BJP leader gained a healthy lead over Tharoor, who is hoping to win a fourth time from Thiruvananthapuram LS seat. At noon, EC figures showed Chandrasekhar getting 1,77,269 votes and Tharoor receiving 1,54,309 votes. CPI's Pannian Ravindran was third with 1,22,258 votes.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal raised his lead to 11,833 votes in Kerala's Alappuzha constituency as the counting of votes was progressing in the segment. CPI (M) leader and sitting MP A M Ariff is trailing at the present phase as Venugopal was seen steadily increasing lead.

Ariff was the lone Left MP who could reach the Lok Sabha from the southern state in 2019 polls. BJP's senior leader Shobha Surendran is in the third position. Actor-politician and BJP candidate Suresh Gopi increased his lead by over 8,000 votes against his nearest rivals in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, according to the initial figures given by the Election Commission.

Gopi has got over 56,000 votes till now and his nearest rival is LDF's V S Sunilkumar with over 47,000 votes and Congress' K Muraleedharan third with around 40,000 votes.

The actor had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state assembly polls.