Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets new Mystic Blue colour option in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Blue

Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy Note 20 including the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. Out of the two, the younger sibling, Galaxy Note 20, now has a new colour option to choose from prior to its availability in India. Read on to know more about the new colour option.

Galaxy Note 20 new colour option

The Galaxy Note 20 also has a new Mystic Blue colour option, which has a textured haze effect for resistance to smudges and scratches. The new colour option joins the existing two ones: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green.

The Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs. 77,999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, interested buyers can get it for Rs. 64,999 with the help of several offers. The offers include Rs. 7,000 worth benefits upon pre-booking the device, a cashback of Rs. 6,000 on the use of an HDFC debit or credit card, and a discount of Rs. 5,000 in exchange for an existing Samsung smartphone.

For those who don't know, both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (for Rs. 1,04,999) are currently up for pre-orders in India and will be available to buy, starting August 24 as per the Amazon India listing.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy Note 20 comes with a 6.7’’ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display.and is powered by an Exynos 990 processor. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, there is a triple-camera setup at the back (64MP, 12MP, 12MP) and a 10MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery and runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI on top. Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and the same Exynos 990 processor. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, there are three rear cameras (108MP, 12MP, 12MP) and a 10MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,500Ah battery and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage