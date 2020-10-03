Samsung announces cashback offers on select Galaxy A-series smartphones: All you need to know

Samsung announces cashback offers on select smartphones.

Samsung has just announced exciting offers on its popular Galaxy A series. The new offers are applicable to the recently launched Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A21s. With these offers, the customers will be able to get the smartphones at a reasonable price. Here are all the offers listed by Samsung for their Galaxy A line-up.

To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is available for a price of Rs. 29,499. The company is offering a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on the smartphone bringing its effective price down to just Rs. 27,999. Notably, the handset comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Samsung Pay and more.

The South Korean giant is also offering a discount on the Galaxy A51. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs. 22,999. Samsung is offering a cashback fo Rs. 1,000 on top of that. This means you will be able to grad the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A51 for just Rs. 21,999 whereas the 8GB RAM variant will set you back Rs. 23,499.

Furthermore, the company is also offering Rs. 1,000 cashback on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone. The handset is priced at Rs. 19,999 and with the cashback offer, the customer will be able to grab it for just Rs. 18,999. As for its features, the handset comes with a 48MP quad rear camera setup, Infinity-U display, 5000mAh battery and more.

Lastly, the company is also offering a discount on the budget-friendly Galaxy A21s. The smartphone comes in at a starting price of Rs. 14,999. With the cashback of Rs. 750 applied, the 4GB and 6GB variant of the Galaxy A21s will be available for Rs. 14,249 and Rs. 15,749, respectively.

The cashback offers are available starting today and will be valid only till October 16. Also, the cashback offers along with EMI options are available only on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

