Reliance Jio 5G: Jio 5G, Jio Glass and everything else announced at RIL AGM 2020

Image Source : RELIANCE RIL AGM 2020 Latest news: Reliance Industries 43rd AGM key announcements: Reliance Industries Limited held its 43rd Annual General Meet today. Here's a quick roundup of all the key announcements made.

Reliance Jio 5G: Reliance Industries held its 43rd Annular General Meet today via an online event. The event was live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel as well as social media handles. While these AGMs used to be about the shareholders, lately the company has been discussing about the future plans of Jio.

This year, Jio has made huge promises and has made everyone excited about the future. The Indian telecom operator has announced that they will start rolling out Jio 5G trials in India as soon as the spectrums are sold. Moreover, the company is working with Google to create an affordable 5G smartphone.

Jio 5G

Jio has already developed a complete 5G solution and it will be ready to use as soon as the auctions of the spectrums take place. According to the telecom operator, the whole solution has been developed here in India. The trials of the 5G network are expected to begin next year.

JioTV Plus

Reliance Jio has also announced the launch of JioTV Plus. The content aggregator that brings TV channels, shows and movies from various apps and services at one place. With Jio TV Plus, the users will be able to get content from over 12 leading global OTT platforms including, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn and YouTube among others.

Partnerships with Google, Facebook and others

Reliance Jio will be closely working with Facebook for its kirana service called JioMart. With the help of Facebook, the company aims to optimise the JioMart services on WhatsApp making placement of orders seamless.

Moreover, the company has also announced a partnership with Google. In the partnership, Jio aims to bring the internet to more people across the country. The two giants will be working closely together to create an affordable 4G or 5G smartphone.

Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “Google has empowered millions of Indians to access helpful information and, like Jio, is a force for change and innovation. We welcome Google onboard and are excited about our partnership for what it can deliver to Indians, from universalising Internet usage to deepening the new digital economy and providing a prime mover to India’s economic growth. Together, we hope to play a strong facilitative role in the transformative journey of building a new, Digital India.”

Mr. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “Reliance Industries, and Jio Platforms, in particular, deserve a good deal of credit for India’s digital transformation. he pace and scale of digital transformation in India is hugely inspiring for us and reinforces our view that building products for India first helps us build better products for users everywhere. Google is proud to invest ₹ 33,737 crore into Jio. I am excited that our joint collaboration will focus on increasing access for hundreds of millions of Indians who don’t currently own a smartphone while improving the mobile experience for all.”

Jio Glass

One of the most interesting announcements at the AGM was the Jio Glass. With the Jio Glass, the company aims to bring the best-in-class Mixed Reality experience. People can not only enjoy movies but also attend 3D virtual classes, meetings and more.

JioMeet

Reliance Jio recently introduced the JioMeed video conferencing platform. The platform has been developed to help schools and offices. At the Annual General Meet 2020, Mukesh Ambani announced that the JioMeet app has already crossed over 5 million downloads.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage