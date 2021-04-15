Realme 8 5G to launch in India next week: Report

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 8 5G smartphone in India. The handset is said to make its debut in Thailand on April 21 and it will make its way to India soon after. The smartphone is likely to feature a 90Hz screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The company is rumoured to announce the 8 5G in India on April 22, and while the Indian division is yet to confirm the same, an event page on its website says Realme will launch a Dimensity 700-powered 5G smartphone soon.

The smartphone is also confirmed to have two colour options -- supersonic black and supersonic blue, GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The Realme 8 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and pack a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be 8.5mm thin and weigh 185 grams.

The report said that users may expect a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging and an 8MP selfie camera. The triple camera on the back will comprise a 48MP primary, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Last month, the smartphone brand launched two mid-range smartphones in its much-anticipated 8 series in India.

The realme 8 was launched in three variants -- Rs 14,999 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,999 (8GB+128GB). While, realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 128GB).

(with IANS inputs)