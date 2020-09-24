Image Source : PIXABAY Will PUBG Mobile make a comeback in India? Or is it a permanent ban?

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game was recently banned in India. The app was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store soon after the Indian government announced the ban. As the game was developed by Tencent Games, a Chinese company, India had concerns over user privacy and hence the app was removed. Lately, people have been talking about the comeback of the battle royale game but should you be excited? Here’s what you need to know.

According to a recent report citing ministry sources, the PUBG Mobile app is not coming back from the ban anytime soon. In a statement, the ministry source said “There is no discussion within the ministry officials to revoke the ban on any of the apps listed in the ban list. We will stay away from making any comment on any specific company or app.“

With this, we can confidently say that PUBG Mobile is not making a comeback to the Indian app stores any time soon. So, the players should start switching to Call of Duty Mobile or Free Fire. FAU:G, an Indian battle royale game is also coming soon for both Android and iOS platforms.

In contradiction, a report by Hindu Business Line suggests that PUBG Corporation is in talks with Reliance Jio to bring back PUBG Mobile to India. The report citing an internal source, suggests that these talks are still under early stages. Also, the two companies are working out the details as to how a deal might be structured.

As of now, nothing much can be said about the game's comeback. Till then, we can only look for alternatives.

