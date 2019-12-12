OPPO Find X2 will be a camera-focused phone with QS 865 SoC, to launch in Q1, 2020

OPPO Find X

OPPO’s upcoming flagship Find X2

OPPO is one of the tech companies that produce camera-centric smartphones and try to innovate every year. 2020 will be no different as the company is expected to launch a new flagship, most likely to be called the OPPO Find X2 soon. Continue reading to know more.

It is suggested that OPPO will launch another flagship smartphone in its Find X series, called the OPPO Find X2. The smartphone is expected to make its entry in the first quarter of 2020.

The smartphone will be the first ones to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G-enable processor. This means the smartphone will be a 5G smartphone.

Another highlight of the smartphone will be its camera department and OPPO is likely to focus more on low-light photography. The smartphone will include Sony’s 2×2 On-Chip Lens or OCL solution. The camera sensor is different from other sensors as it includes the on-chip lens on two pixels rather than on each pixel.

The Sony camera sensor will call for ‘All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF,’ meaning that whole sensor will be used for PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) that will lead to the increase of autofocus accuracy and speed. This will also enable more focus in low-light conditions, which hints at better and enhanced low-light photography.

However, more details regarding OPPO’s upcoming flagship smartphone remain unknown. We will keep you posted once more details pop up. Therefore, stay tuned.

