Oppo A15s with 4GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo A15s has just arrived in India for Rs. 11,490.

Oppo has just announced the launch of the new A-series smartphone, the Oppo A15s. The smartphone has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 11,490 and it competes against the likes of the Realme Narzo 20 and the Redmi Note 9.

According to the company, the smartphone will be available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting December 21 in three vibrant colour variants - dynamic black, fancy white as well as rainbow silver.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel. Under the hood, OPPO A15s is powered by Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed up by a 4,230 mAh battery.

The phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13MP, 2MP (macro), and 2MP (depth) sensors which includes features like Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion and more. For selfies, there is 8MP camera on the front with AI beautification mode.

The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 that supports features such as system-wide dark mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture feature. The phone also sports a fingerprint reader on the back.