OnePlus to introduce 65W fast charging tech with OnePlus 8T: Know details

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow colour

OnePlus introduces two smartphone series a year and after the launch of the OnePlus 8 series recently, the Chinese company is all set to introduce the purported OnePlus 8T. Rumours and leaks have started pouring in and the latest one suggests that a functionality OnePlus will launch for the very first time. Read on to what new OnePlus is expected to launch soon.

OnePlus to unveil 65W fast charging with OnePlus 8T

As suggested by a report, people at XDA Developers took a dive into the Engineering Mode app from the OnePlus 8 series Android 11 beta and found that OnePlus is soon expected to introduce 65W fast charging technology, much like the one by Oppo and Realme. This will in addition to the current 30W Warp Charge by the company that made its entry with the launch of the OnePlus 6T in 2018. A post of Lavin Amarnani also tweeted about this possibility.

While details remain unknown, the alleged 65W Warp Charge could charge at 10V/6.5A, much more than the 30W Warp Charge's 5V/6A output. In addition to this, OnePlus is expected to introduce the 65W fast charging with the launch of the OnePlus 8T.

Furthermore, strings in the Engineering Mode app also hint at a new Ice Blue colour option, which could also debut with the OnePlus 8T. The new colour option will be in addition to the existing ones, namely, Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Ultramarine Blue.

Although not much is known about the OnePlus 8T, the smartphone is expected to carry most of the features of the OnePlus 8 series with some tweaks here and there. The smartphone could also have an elder sibling called the OnePlus 8T Pro. However, as details aren't concrete, we must take the aforementioned information with a grain of salt. We will update you once we get more details on this.

In other news, OnePlus is expected to launch the mid-ranger -- the OnePlus Z -- in July with toned-down specifications and features and a price tag that will attract more people to go for it.

