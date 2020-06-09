OnePlus Z slated to launch on July 10 in India; Could be priced at Rs. 25,000

Image Source : ONLEAKS OnePlus Z leaked renders

OnePlus recently revealed that will it focus more on inexpensive smartphones to cater to a wider audience. The plan seems to finally get executed as the Chinese company is soon expected to launch the much-rumoured OnePlus Z in India, for which rumours and leaks are in overdrive. Read on to know more about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone in the country.

OnePlus Z launch in India

According to a report by Android Central, the OnePlus Z will enter the Indian shores on July 10 and will be an India-first device since India is one of the biggest markets for the company. If the rumoured date turns out to be true, it appears to change the smartphone launch cycle for OnePlus given that the OnePlus 8 series just launched back in April. It is also suggested that the OnePlus Z could be called OnePlus Nord

In addition to this, a report by XDA Developers has suggested that the OnePlus Z could be priced around Rs. 25,000, which will make it an affordable mid-ranger competing against the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung. The new smartphone will help OnePlus attract more people, allowing them to purchase the less expensive OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Z Expected Features, Specifications

While not much is known, the OnePlus Z is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display could have a punch hole, much like the OnePlus 8 series. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. There could be up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the device could have three cameras at the back (48MP, 16MP, 2MP) and a 16MP front camera.

Additionally, the smartphone might be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging, run OxygenOS based on Android 10, and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

However, it's too soon to comment as we lack concrete information. We will update you soon once we get more information on this. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage