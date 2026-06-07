Box Office [June 6, 2026]: Peddi, Bandar, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Obsession's Saturday earnings

New Delhi:

The Indian box office has been witnessing tough competition as several big-banner films are currently running in theatres, including Ram Charan's Peddi, Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol's Bandar, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and the much-talked-about Hollywood film Obsession.

On Saturday, it was a mixed box office scenario, with some films benefiting from a weekend boost while others saw average collections. Peddi showed growth on its Day 3, earning more than the previous day. Bandar also saw slight growth, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai declined in collections, and Obsession performed better on its Day 9.

Let's take a look at the Saturday box office report of these films.

Peddi Day 3 box office collection

On Day 3, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi witnessed a weekend boost in collections on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The film collected Rs 28.85 crore across 9,019 shows in India. It registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 56.40%, with the highest occupancy of 68.31% recorded during night shows, followed by 64.69% in the evening, 59% in the afternoon, and 33.62% in the morning shows.

With this, the film’s total net India collection now stands at Rs 125.25 crore. Meanwhile, the film has been performing strongly at the worldwide box office, collecting over Rs 150 crore within two days. It has grossed Rs 191.07 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Bandar box office collection Day 2

On Day 2, Bandar collected Rs 95 lakh across 1,257 shows. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.06%, with the highest occupancy of 29.54% during night shows, followed by 22.92% in the evening, 14.46% in the afternoon, and the lowest at 5.46% in the morning shows. So far, the film's total India net collection recorded at Rs 1.45 crore.

Apart from Bobby Deol, the film also features Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's Saturday collection

Varun Dhawan’s romantic comedy drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father-filmmaker David Dhawan, had a good start at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film opened with Rs 7.50 crore across 9,081 shows in India, while on its Day 2, it saw a slight decline in collections on Saturday and managed to earn Rs 7.25 crore across 8,813 shows.

As per Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 14.75 crore so far in India, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 23.20 crore.

Obsession box office collection

The Hollywood horror film Obsession has become the talk of the town ever since it hit Indian screens on May 29, 2026. Starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, the film saw growth in its earnings on Day 9, Saturday, June 6, 2026. The film collected Rs 6.75 crore across 2,268 shows. With this, its total India net collection is recorded at Rs 28.65 crore.

Notably, the film has been garnering attention from fans across social media for its thrilling storyline and the actors’ performances. It is directed and written by Curry Barker.

Also Read: Peddi Day 2 Collection Worldwide: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film crosses Rs 150 crore in two days