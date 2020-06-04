OnePlus 8 will be up for grabs via Amazon India, OnePlus.in today: Offers, features and more

Image Source : AMAZON INDIA OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 is all set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone, along with its elder sibling -- the OnePlus 8 Pro -- was expected to hit the stores on May 29, but, the sale got delayed due to production issues. Although, the smartphones were still up for sale for those who had pre-ordered them. Read on to know more about today's OnePlus 8 sale in the country.

OnePlus 8 Availability, Price, Offers

The smartphone will be available to buy as part of a flash sale via the online portal Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The flash sale with begin at 12 pm. The OnePlus 8 will be available in two RAM/ROM variants: 8GB/128GB for Rs. 44,999 and 12GB/256GB for 49,999. The 6GB/128GB variant for Rs. 41,999 won't be a part of the sale. Additionally, the device will be available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black colour options only.

The OnePlus 8 sale includes various offers such as a discount of Rs. 2,000 on SBI cards, a Rs. 1,000 cashback on Amazon Pay, Rs. 6,000 worth of benefits on Jio, and no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Additionally, buyers will get Audible benefits of up to Rs. 1,200 along with 6 free audiobooks and Audible membership.

OnePlus 8 Features, Specifications

For those who have forgotten, the OnePlus 8, with 5G support, comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes in three RAM/Storage options in India: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, it houses triple rear cameras rated at 48MP (main), 16MP (ultra-wide), and 2MP (macro). The front camera stands at 16MP. The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. The device supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, Alexa support, Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, and Haptic Vibration 2.0.

