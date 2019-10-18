Netflix is soon coming to OnePlus TV. Here's how you can set it up

Netflix will soon come to the OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV, which was launched along with OnePlus 7T in September, could soon roll out support for Netflix.

OnePlus TV was introduced with support for Amazon Prime Video and the company had assured Netflix support in the coming days. Now, reports suggest the rollout could happen soon.

Netflix's official support page has listed OnePlus TV as a supported device.

Meanwhile, Netflix Help Centre has also rolled out a guide on how to set up Netflix on the OnePlus TV. Netflix has also listed the set of features that the users will be able to take advantage of when the OTT platform comes to OnePlus TV. While there hasn’t been any official update from OnePlus about Netflix's availability on its TV, reports suggest that the company has completed the certification process and it can feature on OnePlus TV Q1 series.

OnePlus could also change the design of OnePlus TV remote to offer a dedicated button to open Netflix.

The Netflix licensing process mandates a dedicated button to open the app on a smart TV. So, if you own a OnePlus TV or plan to buy one, we bring a guide to help you set up Netflix on your OnePlus TV device:

Netflix Setup on OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

After Netflix is officially available for both the OnePlus TV models, users need to press the button and they will be redirected to the login page.

Users need to fill in their credentials to connect to their Netflix’s account. Once the login process is completed, you can stream and enjoy your favourite content on the OTT platform.

Users will be able to stream Ultra HD and 4K content available on Netflix on their 55-inch OnePlus TV. The video streaming quality, however, will depend on your Netflix account plan.