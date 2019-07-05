Microsoft may introduce mini Xbox for $60

Image Source : PIXABAY Microsoft's Project XCloud might introduce Xbox mini, priced at USD 60 only

Software giant Microsoft could introduce a mini Xbox priced around $60, especially for its Project xCloud, media reported.

Also, read: Quick Heal 1st Indian firm to get US patent for anti-ransomware tech

Microsoft's project xCloud is a vision for game-streaming technology that was introduced in October last year to complement Microsoft's console hardware and give gamers more choices in how and where they play.

The tiny box would be designed to make it easier for users to connect their Xbox controller to TVs and offer minimal processing power itself, tech website MSPoweruser reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the box would be dealing with some navigation around a 3D environment. However, it would not deal with rendering, textures and all the other processor-intensive work involved in playing a modern game. Hence, it would likely cost only around $60 without a controller.

Microsoft has not officially announced anything about the device as yet. Details about other specifications of the device remain unknown.

Also, read:India among top 5 nations who tweet most about Bitcoin