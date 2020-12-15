Best live streaming apps for Android, iOS: Facebook, Instagram and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Use these apps to live stream on Android or iOS.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people had been looking for live streaming apps in order to connect with people. If you have been hunting for one such app, here's a list of the best live streaming apps available on Android and iOS.

Facebook Live

Facebook has a wide user base and going live on Facebook would allow you to connect with all your friends and followers. During the livestream, the audience is allowed to directly engage with the live stream video by adding their reactions or comments.

Instagram Live

Instagram is a popular app among the Millenials and it allows the users to go live using the stories feature. The app even allows the user to invite another person on their live stream.

YouTube Live

YouTube was one of the first platforms to add a live streaming feature. The app is majorly used for uploading long high-quality videos but it can also be used to connect with your followers or subscribers.

Meme Live

MeMe Live, a live streaming app, which was launched in India in 2017, has registered more than 11 million users as of November 2020. Much of the growth comes with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as live streaming products have set a new trend for people to stream and make friends. MeMe Live has emerged as a preferred destination for both Gen’Y and Gen’Z.