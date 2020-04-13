LG will launch new 'Velvet' smartphone lineup with new design: See how it will look like

Image Source : LG LG Velvet smartphones could be a game-changer

LG plans to introduce a new smartphone series to get back in the smartphone game it has been missing for a while now. The company teased a new smartphone design a couple of days ago and turns out, it is for its new Velvet smartphone series it just announced. Read on to know more about the upcoming LG smartphone lineup.

LG Velvet smartphone series

LG has officially announced it will give up the alphanumeric nomenclature for relatable and more expressive names for its future smartphones. This means LG is most likely to end its high-end G and V series for new ones. As LG states, "The name “velvet” is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone."

There won't be just a name change for the forthcoming LG smartphones; LG is expected to adopt a new smartphone design to differentiate its smartphones with others in the mobile world. The new smartphones will feature a raindrop camera module at the back. The rear cameras will be three in number and will be arranged vertically in descending order, much like a raindrop falls. While the primary snapper will be placed on the surface of the device, the other two camera sensors will be placed under the surface for a clean and minimal chassis.

The smartphone will also feature a 3D Arc design, wherein the edges and the backside of the smartphone will be symmetrically curved, for a better feel to it

Apart from this, LG has revealed other details such as the technical specs or the launch date. However, as per a report by Korean website Naver, LG is expected to unveil a new smartphone on May 15 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G support. This could be the new LG Velvet smartphone, giving us an inkling that this could fall in the mid-segment with 5G.

LG's move could be a chance for the Korean company to do well in the mobile segment. The new design could attract users but there are chances people might want to see high-end specs with the new LG smartphones.

That said, it is too soon to comment on what LG plans to do. We will update you once we get more information. Hence, stay tuned.

