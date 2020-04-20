LG Velvet series officially revealed in new video: See how the new LG smartphones look like

LG Velvet smartphone

South Korean tech giant LG has been teasing the launch of the new Velvet smartphone series for a while now. We all know the new smartphones will sport a new design with a raindrop-shaped camera module and a curved back, Now, the company has released an official video for the same revealing some more details about it. Read on to know all about it.

An official video of the device shows that LG Velvet will be available in four colours: white, black, green and an orange/purple combo. he video also confirms that the Velvet comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack along with stereo speakers and the USB Type-C port is located at the bottom. Interestingly, the SIM card slot is situated at the top edge.

The company confirmed that it will run the Snapdragon 5G 765 processor, which is a step down from Qualcomm's current flagship, the Snapdragon 865. "The name Velvet is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone," the company said.

The smartphone will be sport a 3D Arc design for both front and back curves. There will be three cameras at the back, arranged vertically and like a raindrop in descending order. While the primary camera will be placed above the surface, the other two camera sensors will be placed below the surface. Additionally, the smartphone will fall in the mid-segment as different strategy by the company altogether.

LG did not provide other details about the Velvet, such as a release date or price. South Korean news portal Naver reported earlier this month that the company's new phone would be launched on May 15.

