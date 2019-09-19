Apple iOS 13 rolls out today. Read Details

Image Source : APPLE Apple to roll out iOS 13 today

Apple is ready to roll out its new iOS 13 for all the compatible iPhone and iPod devices. The rollout comes a day before the shipping of iPhone 11 begins. The update will be available in India starting from tonight around 10:30 PM. iPad devices will not receive this update as Apple has decided to come up with a dedicated operating system for the devices. The latest iOS update will be available for iPhone 6s or later launched iPhones and the Apple iPod touch 7th generation

How to Download the iOS update

Users with iPhone 6s or later launched iPhone devices and iPod touch 7th generation can go to Settings > General and tap on Software Update once the iOS 13 rolls out. After the update is available for download you can tap on 'Download and Install' to get the OS update. Once the installation process is complete, your device with restart.

iOS features

The new iOS 13 comes with an induction of Dark Mode that will allow users to use their devices with dark background. The mode will be supported on integrated Apps from Apple like Safari, Messages and Mail.

Apple also introduces a new camera and photo gallery app. The new photo gallery app on iOS 13 will organise your pictures according to date, time and month making it easier for you to browse picture. You can now manage the intensity of light while clicking pictures in portrait mode and can also monochromic portrait pictures.

Sign in with Apple feature on the iOS 13 lets you log in on third-party apps and websites in a more secure way. It creates a random email id for your login, in case you do not wish to share your details with the website or the app.

The keyboard on the iOS 13 will now support Quick Path typing where users can type by swiping their fingers on the alphabets. The feature will also support Romanised typing in Hindi and English.

Apple claims the new iOS 13 will have two times faster app launch while the face ID unlock will 30% faster than the older iOS