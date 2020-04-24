Huawei MatePad with Kirin 810 launched: Price, specifications and more

Huawei MediaPad comes with a massive 7,250mAh battery.

Huawei has announced the launch of yet another Android-based tablet in China. The all-new Huawei MatePad is basically a toned-down version of the MatePad Pro 5G, whcih was launched back in November 2019. The new tablet does not come with 5G support, which has helped the company to achieve a lower price tag. Here’s everything you need to know about the Android tablet.

Huawei MatePad sports a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. The table is powered by the Huawei Kirin 810 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For storage, the buyers can choose between 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The MatePad runs on Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own EMUI 10.1 skin layered on top. The table lacks Google Play Services, which means the users will need to rely on Huawei App Gallery for all the app downloads. Under the hood, the tablet packs in a huge 7,250mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Huawei MatePad comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the back as well as on the front. While the front one is just a plain selfie shooter, the rear one gets autofocus and an LED flash.

Huawei MatePad will be available in China at a starting price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB variant will hit the shelves with a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,700). While these prices are for the Wi-Fi only variant, the LTE + Wi-Fi variant will come in only 6GB+128GB storage model for a price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,900).

The tablet will be available in Fritillary White and Night Ash colour options.

