How to apply for driving license, RC online via official MoRTH portal

Image Source : MORTH Here's how you can apply for driving license, RC online via official MoRTH portal.

With the internet becoming widely available, the government is trying to make most services available online. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has recently announced that people will now be able to avail certain services related to driving license and certificate of registration online.

This will basically allow Indian citizens to get a renewal of their driving license, apply for duplicate RCs and more without the need to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO). It was a much-needed service especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic where we need most of our work to get contactless.

For now, MoRTH has added the following services on its online portal:

Application of Learner’s License.

Renewal of Driving License.

Duplicate Driving License.

Change of Address in Driving License.

Change of Address in Certificate of Registration.

Issue of International Driving Permit.

Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License.

Application for Temporary Registration of a motor vehicle.

Application for Registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body.

Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration.

Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration.

Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle.

Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle.

Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.

Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer.

Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of a motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer.

Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement.

Termination of hire-purchase agreement.

How to apply for the aforementioned services online?

Open the MoRTH online portal via any web browser. From the drop-down menu, select your state. Now, select any of the services shown on the screen. Follow the on-screen instructions to successfully complete the application.