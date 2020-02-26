Google search update brings changes to the Image section, now shows icons for products, videos and more

Google Search update brings enhancements to image search.

Google image search is getting a major update that will help in segregating the images into different categories. The Google image search results pages will soon get icons that will indicate what type of content the images are showcasing. These icons can range anywhere from product and recipe to even a video. These icons will be placed right at the bottom left corner of the image and will be easily visible.

In the below-embeded tweet, Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison, shared an example demonstrating how these icons will work once it is rolled out for the masses:

Later this week, Google Images will show new icons on desktop that provide useful information to indicate if images lead to pages with products for sale, recipes or video content. Mousing-over icons expands them to show the icons with text or length of video…. pic.twitter.com/RrbGnk27iq — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 25, 2020

The images will by default show the icon they are related to. In order to get more details, the user will need to hover their mouse over the image. The product and recipe icons will just bring the words, Product and Recipe respectively. However, the video icon will show the length of the video in minutes.

Google has taken a huge step to segregate the images into categories. To make space for the icon, the search engine giant has just removed the icon that displayed the image dimensions upon hovering the mouse. However, the image dimension information can still be retrieved by clicking on the thumbnail and then hovering the mouse over the image.

According to Sullivan, the new major Google image search update will be rolled out later this week for desktop users. Further, the image licensing information feature is still under beta and that could take some more time before it becomes available to the public.