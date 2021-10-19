Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launching today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 6 series launching today.

After teasing the Pixel 6 series for a while now, Google is finally gearing up to unveil the much-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones globally. Google will be launching the two new smartphones at an online launch event, which will be livestreamed on YouTube. The event is said to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

With the launch of the new Pixel devices, Google will be bringing its home-grown Tensor SoC. This means that Google will also be a competition for Qualcomm and MediaTek going forward. The new Pixel 6 devices will feature a dual-tone design and have a unique camera module strip. While the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple camera setup at the back, the regular Pixel 6 will only get a dual rear camera setup.

How to watch Google Pixel 6 series launch event live

As mentioned above, the Pixel 6 series launch event, which is being dubbed as Pixel Fall Launch will begin at 10:30 PM IST today. In order to watch the event live, users can head over to the dedicated page created by Google. Alternatively, the event is also being live-streamed on the Made by Google YouTube channel. The video link for the same has been embedded below.

What to expect

According to the leaks and rumours, the Pixel 6 will be launched at a starting price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 57,000). The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to retail for EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,500). There is no information on the pricing of the Pixel 6 series in other regions. Also, there is no clarity on whether these two models will launch in India or not.

As for the specifications, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are confirmed to be powered by Google's Tensor SoC. The company claims that the new chipset will be optimised for efficiency and it is said to be 80 per cent faster than the Pixel 5, which was powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pixel 6 is said to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display.