Google Lens now allows you to copy text from paper and paste on PC: See how

Google has introduced a new update for Google Lens that enhances the tool's capabilities further. The Google Lens update aims to improve productivity at work with the new features, especially while working from home. Read on to know about the new Google Lens features.

Google Lens gets new features

Google, via a blog post, announced some new features that have started reaching users. The first one is the ability to copy text from paper and paste it on the PC you are working on. This functionality is in addition to the ability to copy text to a smartphone. All you have to do is scan the particular text with the Google Lens app, select the 'Copy to Computer' option, and paste the text to your computer with the same account logged into Chrome. With this, you can copy the text you jotted down on your digital platform with ease.

In addition to the ability to translate over 100 languages for you, Google Lens can now help you with the pronunciation too. You just have to scan the text with Google Lens, tap on the Listen button, and you will get the right pronunciation so that you can say the difficult foreign words with ease and learn a language by sitting at home.

Lastly, you can search for difficult words or phrases on a paper with the help of Google Lens. Yet again, scan the text via Google Lens, select the words you don't know the meaning to, and the in-built Google Search will look for the meaning and more to get a better understanding.

Google Lens with the new features is available for both Android and iOS users, except for the Listen button that is currently available for Android users and will reach iOS users soon.

