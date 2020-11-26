Flipkart Black Friday sale deals: iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and more

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Flipkart Black Friday sale has already kicked off and will be available till November 30.

Flipkart Black Friday sale is finally here and the company has listed a ton of exciting offers on its website. The e-commerece retailer is yet again offering unbeatable prices on some of the popular flagship smartphones. The Flipkart Black Friday sale has already kicked off and will be available till November 30. During the sale, the retailer will offer five percent cashback on EMI transactions with SBI bank credit card. Here are some of the best deals available on Flipkart right now:

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR has been one of the most selling smartphones and it has to do with its affordable price tag. The smartphone gets even more affordable during the Flipkart Black Friday sale. As a part of the sale, the iPhone XR will be available for a starting price of Rs. 38,999. Furthermore, the users will be able to get a discount of up to Rs. 14,300 on exchanging their old smartphones.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

In case you are looking for an iPhone that is even more affordable than the iPhone XR, then you should consider buying the iPhone SE (2020). During the Flipkart Black Friday sale, the smartphone will be available for purchase at Rs 32,999 for the base 64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

If you are not an Apple fan, there is something from Samsung too. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available at just Rs 49,999, which is a steal deal. The smartphone was originally launched in India for Rs. 73,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Even though the Galaxy Note 10+ is old and has been succeeded by the Galaxy Note 20 series, it is still a great smartphone. As a part of the sale, the handset will be available for just Rs. 54,999. Considering the phone was launched for Rs. 79,999, it is a great deal.