Indian PUBG Mobile rival FAU:G gains 1 million registrations in just 24 hours: Know details

Indian PUBG Mobile rival FAU:G recently opened its pre-registrations in the country and has already gained more than 1 million registrations, showing us how the popular the game can get and how it can give a tough competition to PUBG Mobile. Read on to know more about this.

FAU:G gains 1 million registrations in 3 days

As announced by FAU:G's developer nCore Games via Twitter, the multi-player game has been pre-registered by 1.06 million users in just 24 hours. To recall, the game's pre-registrations went live on November 30 via the Google Play Store. The number, however, doesn't include iOS users since the pre-registration link is currently available only for Android users.

This gives us a look at the huge popularity the game has garnered even before it is available for all, giving it an edge over PUBG Mobile whose exact time of arrival is under the wraps.

To recall, FAU:G (Fearless and United Guards) was announced back in September soon after the PUBG Mobile app ban in India, as part of the Chinese app banning spree. It was launched in collaboration with Bollywood actor Akshat Kumar and was expected to launch in October, which didn't happen. While it was considered a direct competitor to PUBG Mobile, FAU:G's developer said otherwise. The game is expected to be a third-party brawler without any weapons set in Galwan Valley.

It will contain guided maps and enemy camps. While it won't get a battle royale unlike PUBG, it is expected to get it soon in some time after its official release. As for PUBG, it has an official Indian website but it still in talks with the government for an official launch soon.

Since FAU:G has become one of the most anticipated games right now, it would be interesting to see how it gets adapted by users and how it competes with PUBG Mobile, which is making a comeback in India.

