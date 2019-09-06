Facebook Dating launched in the US, Europe next

Facebook has launched its online dating service in US

Facebook has rolled out the services of its dating app for the US. The social media giant looks to capture the market of Dating apps through its new move and overtake the existing names like Tinder and Okcupid

While launching the Facebook Dating app last year Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg had said that the app is being designed keeping in mind the idea of real long-term dating and not just hookups.

Facebook which already has a user base of over 2 billion enjoys an added advantage over its rival dating apps in terms of reach and accessibility. The app will also allow the users to share profile and images from their social media account. The app will be free of cost to the users, unlike many apps that charge for their premium features.

Facebook Dating will allow you to link your Facebook and Instagram handle to the new dating profile and can be accessed on the existing Facebook app.

The app will match you with people in your profile only when you both list each other as a 'secret crush' in a feature that will available on the service.

Head of the project, Nathan Sharp in a blog addressed the concerns over privacy and safety. He wrote "Finding a romantic partner is deeply personal, which is why we built Dating to be safe, inclusive and opt-in. Safety, security and privacy are at the forefront of this product." A feature in the app will allow you to share plans and locations with your selected friends when you go out on a date. You can also hide your dating profile from friends of friends to avoid disclosing sensitive information you’re your sexual orientation.

While the plans of entering the European market are slated for 2020 Facebook dating is now currently active in 20 countries USA, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Ecuador, Guyana, Laos, Paraguay, Thailand, Uruguay, Surinam and Bolivia