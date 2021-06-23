Battlegrounds Mobile India user data being sent to third party, Krafton responds

Follow us on Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Krafton responds as to why Battlegrounds Mobile India sends data to third party.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was one of the most waisted games of the year. The game was recently made available for Android users under the Early Access program. With this, the company has come across yet another speedbump. A recent report suggested that the company is still sending the user data to China and Krafton has come up with a reply in a media statement.

Krafton wrote in a press statement, “KRAFTON is implementing the industry’s toughest standards for data security and is working to overcome any shortcomings throughout the Early Access testing period, for the official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.”

“In the meantime, KRAFTON is fully aware of the recent concerns over data handling in regards to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Early Access test,” they further added.

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India reportedly sending data to China, CAIT demands ban

The company also said, “With the hopes of convening with our fans in India soon in an official launch, KRAFTON has been tirelessly working on the Early Access test of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA to offer a distinct battle royale experience in a safe and secure environment. And with privacy, player data safety and protection being our top priority, KRAFTON is taking the concerns raised very seriously and has taken immediate, concrete actions to address this issue.”

Krafton claims that just like other global mobile games and apps, Battlegrounds Mobile India has to use third party solutions to provide unique game features. In the process of using these solutions, some game data was shared to third parties. However, the game’s privacy policy fully discloses that the app may transfer some user data, with users’ consent to the privacy policy and choosing to migrate their accounts. The company also claims that no data has been shared in violation of the privacy policy.

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access program goes live: How to download the game on Android

Lastly, the company said that the data shared to third parties are only to enable certain game features. Krafton has also promised to continue to closely monitor and protect any data being transferred to unexpected and restricted IP addresses prior to the official launch.