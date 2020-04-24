Asus ZenFone Max M2 starts receiving Android 10 update: Here’s what it brings

Asus ZenFone Max M2 starts receiving Android 10 update.

Asus has finally started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Asus ZenFone Max M2 smartphone. The new software will soon be delivered to the users via an OTA (over-the-air) update. Until then, users can head over to the company’s website to download the latest update. It carries the version number 17.2018.2002.29.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 runs on a near to stock Android operating system, which means the new update will bring most of the changes introduced by Google. The changelog on the website confirms that the new update brings Android 10 OS with features like system-wide dark mode, new gesture navigation, better UI and more.

In the changelog, the company has also confirmed that the new update adds support for CIF and QVGA video formats. It also brings a unified preview interface for videos and photos.

As mentioned above, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 users will have to head over to the company’s website to download the update. The users should ensure the smartphone is at least 15 per cent charged before beginning the process. It is also recommended to backup all the important data before installing the update.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 Specifications

Asus ZenFone Max M2 sports a 6.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The handset comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the ZenFone Max M2 features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

