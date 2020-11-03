Apple has ‘One More Thing’ to say on November 10: All you need to know about the upcoming event

Image Source : APPLE Apple hosting another event on November 10.

Apple recently hosted a virtual event where the brand showcased the new iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 12 series included four new smartphones this time, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This was followed by the September event where the company launched the new iPads, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE.

Apple has now announced its next big event which will be hosted on Tuesday, November 10. The company has made the announcement via its official YouTube channel. There is even a banner placed on the Apple website.

Here’s what you can expect from the Apple ‘One More Thing’ Event:

New Macs with Apple Silicon

Apple has been using Intel chips on its MacBooks and iMacs for over a decade now. The company made an announcement during its WWDC event that they will soon be switching from Intel to Apple Silicon. Just like the iPhones and iPads, now even the Macs will run completely on Apple’s hardware. This means that Apple could finally introduce the Apple Silicon based Macs at the upcoming event.

AirTags

Lately, we have been seeing a lot of leaks and rumours around Apple AirTags. It is said to be a tracking device that can be attached to your wallet, keys, purse and other items. With the help of AirTags, iPhone users will be able to track the location of their day-to-day carry items. The AirTags are also said to work with other Apple products like the HomePod Mini.

Other devices

Apple has refreshed the iPads, iPhones and the Apple watches already. Now, its time for the Apple TV and the audio devices. The company might launch a new version of the Apple TV at the event. There are also chances that Apple could showcase the rumoured Apple Studio devices.

