Apple Music now available for Web. Read deets

Image Source : APPLE Apple launches web version for Apple Music

In a bid to expand Apple Music, Apple has launched the web version of the online music streaming platform. Users can now stream online music directly using their web browser. Apple Music is slated to replace the current iTunes as the main hub of audio offering from Apple after the launch of macOS Catalina

Currently, the beta version of Apple Music's web version is available where users can directly log on to beta.music.apple.com and start streaming online music. It is compatible with browsers like Google Chrome and Firefox and is supported on Windows 10, ChromeOS and Android.

The site offers access to the entire Apple Music catalog as well as any track that the users have synced to their libraries and aren’t available on Apple Music. Playlists including Apple’s personalized “For You” recommendations and Apple Music’s radio station will also be available on the website.

However, the current version of the site misses out at some features that include Beats 1 live broadcast, Apple's original content in music and video and the smart playlist. Apple has assured of continuing to build the website over time.

This move from Apple looks to take on the competition from rival music streaming platforms like Spotify and Amazon Prime Music, who already have a web platform