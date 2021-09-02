Ahead of Redmi 10 Prime launch, prices of Redmi 9, Redmi Note 10S and more increased

Follow us on Redmi India increases prices of some of its smartphones.

Redmi India is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Redmi 10 Prime in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has increased the prices of some of its existing budget-oriented smartphones. These smartphones include the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 10T 5G and the Redmi Note 10S.

While the price of the Redmi 9i has been increased only by Rs. 300, the prices of the other smartphones have been increased by Rs. 500. The price hike has already started reflecting on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com. The pricing is also expected to be updated across offline retailers in the country.

The price hike of Redmi smartphones comes just a day after Realme announced the increase in prices of some of their budget-oriented smartphones. As of now, the company has not announced the reason behind the price hike. But we believe that this could be due to the increasing prices of smartphone components.

As for the pricing, the Redmi 9, which was earlier available at a starting price of Rs. 8,999 is now selling for Rs. 9,499. Similarly, the Redmi 9 Power will now sell for Rs. 11,499 instead of its original Rs. 10,999 price tag. The Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9i will now be available for a starting price of Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 8,799, respectively.