Image Source : FAUG FAU-G India launch set for January 26: Here's what to expect

FAU-G is an upcoming mobile game that is expected to replace PUBG Mobile’s craze in India. Fearless And United Guards is set to launch in the country on Republic Day, January 26. The developer, nCore games, selected such an auspicious day as the game itself is based around the Indian army and the Ladakh region. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming mobile game:

FAU-G was first announced back in September 2020 when PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were kicked out of the country. This made many believe that FAU-G will be nothing but an Indian version of PUBG. However, that is not true. Initially, FAU-G will not even feature a Battle Royale mode. For that, the gamers will need to look towards the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile.

FAU-G is said to come with a focus on linear missions and episodes, which users will need to pass in order to make progress through the story. Also, there will be some sort of a multiplayer mode.

nCore Games has already released a teaser for the upcoming game and it clearly suggests that Episode 1 will be set in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

In case you are eagerly waiting for the game’s India launch, you can pre-register yourself for the game. The pre-registration for the game is already live on Google Play Store and Android users can head over to the store and enrol themselves. As of now, there is no information on the game’s availability for the iOS platform.