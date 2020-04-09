PUBG Mobile on PC: How to download, install and play? A step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile even works on PC.

PUBG Mobile has become quite popular among millennials. The battle royale game brings a lot of fun and has multiple modes that users can check out. It has been out for more than two years now and it has already surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The major reason behind the game's popularity was the accessibility as most smartphone users can just download and start playing it anytime. However, there are people looking to play this game on a more serious mode using a proper mouse and a keyboard.

PUBG Mobile is mostly played on smartphones where the controls come on the touchscreen. With this, the players find it difficult to control and even enjoy the game to its full potential. In order to solve this, there is a PUBG Mobile PC emulator available that allows users to download and play the game on a computer without any problems. Here's how it works:

How to play PUBG Mobile on PC?

As mentioned above, PUBG Mobile can be played on PC using an emulator. Tencent Gaming, the developers of the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has also created an official emulator named 'Tencent Gaming Buddy.' The application has now been rebranded to Game Loop to offer support for even more mobile games including Call of Duty: Mobile. Here's how you can download and install it on your Windows laptop or PC:

Open the official Game Loop website on your browser

Select the language and hit the download option

Now, the emulator's setup file will be downloaded on your desired location

Open the setup file to start the installation process and follow the instructions to complete the process

Once done, just open the Game Loop application and download the latest version of PUBG Mobile

After that is done, just open the game and enjoy playing it with your friends

Do note that the emulator will give you an advantage over other players as they will be relying on the touch controls whereas you will have an edge with a proper keyboard and mouse setup. Also, the game can recognise that you are playing from an emulator, which means the enemies you get might also be using the same technique.