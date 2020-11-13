Diwali 2020: How to download, send Diwali WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS?

Image Source : WHATSAPP How to send Diwali WhatsApp Stickers?

It's Diwali and like every year, it's here to brighten the monotonous routines we have, especially during the COVID-19 times. Since the festival of lights is now upon us, it gets mandatory to exchange greetings and wishes with our loved. And what's better than WhatsApp to send across Diwali-specific Stickers and maintaining social distancing too? Read on to know how you can download and send Diwali WhatsApp Stickers this year.

How to send Diwali WhatsApp Stickers on Android?

WhatsApp Stickers are quite a mode of expression on WhatsApp and doesn't require you to do much to download or send across some. WhatsApp doesn't have Diwali Stickers of its own and you would require to download it via third-party apps. Here's how to go about the whole process:

Head to Google Play Store

Look for apps such as 'Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp,' 'Diwali Sticker - Diwali WAStickerApps,' and more options by entering the keywords 'Diwali WhatsApp Stickers'

Select the app of your choice and download the ones you like

Once downloaded, open the app and download the Diwali Sticker packs you like by tapping on the download option

Now, open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA WhatsApp Diwali Stickers on Android

Head to a particular chat window

Tap the Emojis option and then the Stickers option

This section will contain all the Stickers, even the new Diwali ones

Download them and start sending them to people you want to wish

This is also applicable for Animated Stickers and you can look for apps that offer you some.

How to send Diwali WhatsApp Stickers on iOS?

Sadly, WhatsApp for iOS neither has its own Diwali Sticker pack nor it supports any third-party apps to download some. However, there is still a workaround. All you need to do is save the Stickers sent by other people on groups or individual chats. This way, you can send the Stickers to other people if you own an iPhone. You can also ask people to especially send you some so that you don't feel left out.

Apart from this, you can also create customised Diwali WhatsApp Stickers. For this WhatsApp lets you make apps with ease and thus will help you create your own Diwali Sticker pack. You can learn more about this from over here. In addition to this, you can follow the similar trick for Bhai Dooj by looking for Bhai Dooj WhatsApp Stickers app on the Google Play Store if you find any.

I hope the aforementioned steps help you download and send Diwali Stickers with ease and you make the festive season more fun.

